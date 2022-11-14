During the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp it was revealed that the actor had no intention of playing Jack Sparrow once again. In this way, it had been mentioned that Disney had plans to make a reboot starring Pirates of the Caribbean with Margot Robbie in the title role. Nevertheless, It seems that this project has been cancelled.

In a recent chat with Vanity Fair, Robbie revealed that they already had a clear idea for a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, but, at the end of the day, the project was canceled by Disney without any clear explanation. This was what was said about it:

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while at the time with the idea of ​​having a story led by women. It wasn’t entirely directed by women, rather it offered a different type of story which we thought would have been great, but I guess [en Disney] They don’t want to do it.”

Christina Hodson, who worked on Birds of Prey Y BatgirlI was in charge of this project. However, it seems that Disney has no intention of reviving this series and, considering that Johnny Depp has no intention of reprising the leading role, it seems that we will have to wait a couple of years before we see the Black Pearl again in the sea. On related topics, Johnny Depp reprises his role as Jack Sparrow for a special occasion.

Editor’s Note:

The Pirates of the Caribbean series, or at least the first three, are still fondly remembered by many people. However, the latest deliveries were not received in a positive way. Too bad about the reboot, it’s something I would have liked to see in theaters.

Via: Vanity Fair