For several months there has been talk of an alleged fourth installment of the film saga bad boys, which is being quite requested by fans of such an iconic pair of movie characters. And now today there is good news about said production, since sony pictures confirmed to the medium Variety that the project is already on the way.

The directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah are back after their success with Bad Boys for Life. The production of the sequel will be in charge of Westbrook Productions of Jerry Bruckheimer. Doug Belgrad Y Chad Oman talso produce with JJames Lassiter, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, and Jon Mone. And of course, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence They return as protagonists.

You can even see the confirmation of the actors in Twitter:

IT’S TIME!

It is worth mentioning that after what happened at the ceremony of the oscar last year, many thought that Will Smith would be banned from movies hollywood For a good time. However, the respite for the fans has come when the revelation of Bad Boys 4so expectations are condensing as high.

The film does not yet have a release date.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It is a relief that this pair of actors will put the dumbbell back together in a new film, which is expected to have great touches of action and also comedy.