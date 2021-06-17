What the winning candidates of the election of June 6, Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) in the Mexico state, they asked their leader, Cristian Campuzano Martínez, to present his resignation for the results obtained at the polls. Saúl Vázquez Torres, current member “Progressive Vanguard ”, He said that they also have the possibility of removing it if necessary, but the truth is that the sunAztec He did not build up even with the coalition, but lost important bastions such as Nezahualcóyotl and they believe that someone will have to pay for the broken dishes.

What after the Coalition “Together We Make History” will win the municipal presidency of Valle de Bravo, the candidate of the alliance “Va x el Estado de México”, Zudikey Rodríguez, assured that he will not continue to challenge the election in accordance with the state leadership of the PRI. A few days ago the president of the tricolor, Alejandra del Moral VelaHe asserted that they would challenge the outcome of this electoral process in court, but evidently changed his mind after talking with his standard-bearer.

What the President of the Business Coordinating Council of the State of Mexico (CCEM), Laura Gonzalez Hernandez, indicated that they will review all the proposals made by the mayors elected during the campaign and through the Municipal Advisory Councils they will promptly follow up on each one of them. They will weigh what proposals can be fulfilled in the short or medium term and will not let campaign promises be forgotten.

What after stating that it will deliver an administration without debt, the mayor of Cuautitlán Mexico, Ariel Juárez Rodríguez, He said that it is time to work together “and put aside our miserable pettiness and political lawsuits to move our municipality forward.” You will be relieved by the PRI Aldo Ledezma, but “we will do things differently, we will deliver good accounts and not as we received almost 3 years ago,” he said in an outrage of authentic political civility. _

