New York is home to what has recently been named one of the best bars in the entire United Statesan iconic place that gained popularity after appearing in a famous movie.

In recent times, USA Today released its list The best bars in America in 2024among which stood out in ninth place a famous pub at L Street Tavern in Boston, Massachusetts.

This Irish bar on the corner of L and East Eighth streets in South Boston became famous around the world thanks to Scenes from the Oscar-winning film were filmed there, Good Will Hunting (1997), which starred Robin Williams, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Minnie Driver.

According to the aforementioned media, to date, the high table where one of the funniest scenes of the film was filmed is still covered in photos from the film and memorabilia from Oscar night.

According to the pub’s official website, for almost a century, L St. Tavern “has been a cornerstone of the South Boston community“where Irish traditions combine with neighborhood charm and good times.”

What to order at the famous US bar where the movie was filmed Good Will Hunting



Although they don’t have an extensive menu, you can find some typical bar options. Among the foods you might expect to find are:

Chicken wings: a popular choice in many bars, served with different types of sauces.

a popular choice in many bars, served with different types of sauces. Burgers: classic burgers with cheese, lettuce, tomato and other toppings.

classic burgers with cheese, lettuce, tomato and other toppings. French fries: served as a side dish or as a main dish with different dressings.

served as a side dish or as a main dish with different dressings. nachos : tortilla chips with melted cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

: tortilla chips with melted cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Mozzarella sticks: fried mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce.

These types of foods can vary, as Bars often adjust their menus based on demand and the season.If you are looking for a specific dining experience, it may be helpful to call ahead to check the current menu.