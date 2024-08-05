According to the criteria of
This Irish bar on the corner of L and East Eighth streets in South Boston became famous around the world thanks to Scenes from the Oscar-winning film were filmed there, Good Will Hunting (1997), which starred Robin Williams, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Minnie Driver.
According to the aforementioned media, to date, the high table where one of the funniest scenes of the film was filmed is still covered in photos from the film and memorabilia from Oscar night.
According to the pub’s official website, for almost a century, L St. Tavern “has been a cornerstone of the South Boston community“where Irish traditions combine with neighborhood charm and good times.”
What to order at the famous US bar where the movie was filmed Good Will Hunting
Although they don’t have an extensive menu, you can find some typical bar options. Among the foods you might expect to find are:
- Chicken wings: a popular choice in many bars, served with different types of sauces.
- Burgers: classic burgers with cheese, lettuce, tomato and other toppings.
- French fries: served as a side dish or as a main dish with different dressings.
- nachos: tortilla chips with melted cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Mozzarella sticks: fried mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce.
These types of foods can vary, as Bars often adjust their menus based on demand and the season.If you are looking for a specific dining experience, it may be helpful to call ahead to check the current menu.
