The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, indicated, in an interview with the Free Channelfrom the Rede Bandeirantes, that the government plans to address changes in labor rules, but that a repeal of the legislation is not under discussion. According to him, it is clear that there are points to be reviewed and that the last reform was not as efficient as expected and led to a profound precarious work process.

“We want to provoke dialogue between the parties, employers and workers. The government acts more in provoking the parties to talk to build understanding. Even from the profile of Congress, it is hardly worth the government to make the best project possible and submit it to Congress, the chance of viability is very small”, he said during an interview aired this Sunday, 14.

Among the points that are in the government’s sights, there is outsourcing, which, according to Marinho, led to a process of reduction of the strong salary mass in the country and degradation of contracts at the end.

“In the labor field, we are not talking about repealing the legislation. It’s revisiting to review necessary points. For example, you need to look at the outsourcing process, not to stop outsourcing,” he said. “It is an instrument, a labor market tool and it will stay, there is no talk about it, what needs to be adjusted so as not to degrade, as is happening today, (in) some economic activities.”

job creation

With regard to job creation, the minister stated that the portfolio “does not perform miracles” and that the generation of new jobs needs to be given by economic activity. “The economy will create these conditions,” he said. However, he argued that it is now necessary to improve the quality of the process of formalizing the labor market and qualification.