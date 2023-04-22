The May holiday has started and therefore it is busy at Schiphol this Saturday morning. There are queues in various places in departure halls 2 and 3, but according to a spokesperson there is no question of extreme crowds. “It is progressing quite well.”

Extra fences have been placed in Departure Hall 2, so that departing travelers are guided in a zigzagging direction to the check-in desks. For the time being, those fences seem superfluous, but a spokesperson does not rule out the possibility that they will still be needed later in the day to accommodate crowds. There are queues at counters 1 and 2, among others, but there is no question of extreme crowds. “The waiting time is nowhere longer than 20 minutes,” the spokesperson says. The morning peak is already coming to an end. Of the approximately 65,000 travelers departing today, more than a third have already left.

Schiphol already took into account crowds and queues at the airport. Although the airport assumes that the queues will not be as long as last year. Back then, the queues stretched far beyond the departure hall, causing some travelers to even miss their flight. Schiphol has deployed more security officers to keep the crowds manageable. Travelers are also asked to prepare themselves, for example for the security check.

Schiphol expects to process an average of 66,000 departing travelers per day during the May holiday. On peak days, such as the first weekend of the holiday, that number can rise to well over 70,000. Last year, an average of 58,000 people left the airport during the May holiday. Before the corona crisis, that number was an average of 72,000 per day.

According to a Schiphol spokesperson, waiting times can be up to half an hour. He makes the comparison with the so-called black Saturday, on which traffic jams arise on roads to holiday resorts abroad. “Queens also formed at Schiphol before the corona crisis. That is insurmountable on very busy days.”

The only difference with the period before the corona crisis is that Schiphol has now made extra preparations. Not only by deploying more security guards, but also by asking travelers to prepare. For example, the airport has launched an information campaign for travelers. See also HS Espoo | 102-year-old war veteran Osman Abdrahim has died