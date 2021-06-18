The current champion of Mexican soccer, the Blue Cross Machine, continues in the preseason for the 2021 Apertura Tournament. The team led by coach Juan Reynoso seeks to arm itself to the teeth to create an even more competitive squad to start the tournament with the right foot; however, the transfer options for them are slim for a reason.
After having lifted the long-awaited title, and after breaking the drought of more than 23 years without a league championship, now the teams see the cement team as the window to fill their coffers with money. That is, to the players you have contacted Blue Cross, have increased in value because they are the champion.
A clear example was that of Unai Bilbao, footballer for Rayos del Necaxa and now Atlético San Luis. For a tournament the celestial team raised its hand to be able to take their services, however, the negotiation did not finish prospering. This time, everything seemed to indicate that the element would be the first signing of Cruz Azul, although the Potosí team increased its value and the talks no longer continued.
The midfielder who would seek to sign Cruz Azul for the 2021 Apertura
Cruz Azul would try to get the services of Aldo Rocha
Why doesn’t Cruz Azul have money for transfers?
The reasons why Cruz Azul and the new board will not spend this summer market
Now, one of the main objectives of the Peruvian coach is Aldo Rocha. With the possible departure of Luis Romo to European football, and after his next participation in the Olympic Games with Tricolor, Reynoso seeks to strengthen the midfield sector. However, the story is expected to be similar. The team of Atlas They are in the bottom of the percentage, and they know that selling to one of their top figures would help them raise funds for any complication.
Although it is true that Rocha has a leg market value of 3 million dollars, the rojinegros could take advantage and take advantage of the fact that the Machine is the champion to request 4 million greens. This type of disadvantage has caused that there are no reinforcements and that 2 or 3 players with few credentials are bet at the last minute, being discreet hiring for the next tournament. Without a doubt, the championship is playing against those of La Noria.
