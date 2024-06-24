This Monday during his La Mañanera conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that “The export of avocado and mango is already normalizing” To united states, This after almost a week after inspections were interrupted due to an incident between residents.

“The export and mango situation is normalizing” from Michoacán, he told the media from the National Palace.

The president recalled that in a highway US Department of Agriculture inspectors were barred from entering and that there “they became words” reason why the United States Embassy decided to suspend activities.

Although López Obrador celebrated the progress in the negotiations on the issue, he also took the opportunity to once again criticize the Government of Joe Biden, which he accused of acting unilaterally.

“We first asked the United States government not to act unilaterally, we have very good relations, we are working together and that is not the way, why so much arrogance, why make ourselves felt so much, If we could talk and prevent them from stopping the export“, said.

