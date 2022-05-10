What is visible in the artistic guild in Mexico is the uncertainty experienced by independent artists, companies, and cultural producers, since the Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico continues without allocating resources to creative and artistic stimulation, with a cultural policy that prioritizes democratic federalism.

Culture does not represent an economic value for private initiative, therefore it is not attractive to invest in productions that can employ artists and creators from a large part of the country.

I tell you that this situation we are experiencing is not exclusive to the northern states of Mexico.

It is well known that there is a problem in the application of resources for culture, they have turned it into a crisis that is affecting the artists and creators of our country.

It is observed how creative talent is enrolled in programs, where the kicks of drowning and wailing walls are a constant praxis, or they perform teaching or administrative tasks in private schools, of course with temporary jobs without any guarantee and social security. .

Faced with this national crisis, artists express that they are used to organizing themselves in projects with an ephemeral duration.

The initiatives are carried out independently, with conviction, in these undertakings creativity is the existential guide, which leads them to a reality where cultural consumption is limited, and there is the collective idea that the state or government is the responsible for producing artistic work and for free.

This situation leads to a great confusion in the artistic guild, which over time produces frustrations, that is, a large part of the guild in its different areas and artistic disciplines live in the determining expectation of marrying calls for federal programs that encourage artistic production, thus making use of their prevailing need to develop in the environment.

This allows us to observe artists who, year after year, turn the calls around, without allowing new talents to experience, since they are judged to lack experience.

A general culture has been formed in the different programs that support artistic production, however the existing pressure produces the fleeting, in the essence of contributing to art as a means to improve social welfare indicators.

Generating cultural entrepreneurship initiatives with a multidisciplinary integration will allow the development of participatory projects that will transcend society, where audiences will be formed for cultural consumption and diversification.

The development of culture cannot have as indicators annual projects dependent on calls or official programs, they are only reinforcers, what is important and represents a totally tangible indicator for cultural development is the organizational capacity of creators, companies, associations and institutions that promote and spread culture to undertake projects that will permeate and have continuity in its different phases and stages.

