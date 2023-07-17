Right now Xbox is going through a stage of changes, beginning with the purchase of Activision Blizzard that would have finally materialized after several months of investigation. However, it is not all new that will come to this company, since they plan to make some changes in relation to their online payment service.

It was reported through social media that xbox live gold cwill change its name next September 14and this will be the Game Pass Coresomething similar to what you did PlayStation with your level Essentials of Plus. However, now the user will be given 25 practically fixed games so that users can take advantage of paying their monthly fee.

Here are the games that the user can try for free:

–Among Us

– Descenders

– Dishonored 2

–Doom Eternal

–Fable Anniversary

–Fallout 4

–Fallout 76

–Forza Horizon 4

–Gears 5

–Grounded

– Halo 5: Guardians

– Halo Wars 2

–Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

–Human Fall Flat

–Inside

–Ori & The Will of the Wisps

–Psychonauts 2

–State of Decay 2

–The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

It is worth mentioning that some games will change periodically, this is because some are not from Microsoft, so these titles are the ones that are going to be inserted. Added to this, those who already have paid memberships for years and months should not do anything about it, since they will be automatically changed.

It means, that the players will have a kind of Mini Game Pass, they just won’t have access to all the games that are included in the full version. Regarding prices, the month will be $9.99 and the year of $59.99being almost the figure that was paid before by goldenthe final completion of this service is September 1 of the current year.

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: With this comes the end of an era for many users, since Gold has been around for many years, but it is good that they make the change, since they no longer offer high-quality monthly games. So, everything goes to improve with the user.