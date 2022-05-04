The Citizens, ahead in the second half with Mahrez, collect Rodrygo’s brace (90 ‘and 91’). In extra time, Benzema’s penalty decides

Infinite Real Madrid, once again. The match at the Bernabeu offers fewer goals than the Etihad, but the Blancos and the Citizens give life to 120 minutes of emotions, surprises and breathtaking intensity. In the end Ancelotti’s team prevails, capable of hitting another eye-rubbing comeback, the result of a prodigious one-two by Rodrygo between 90 ‘and 91’ before the inevitable signing of “Etoile” Benzema, bomber royal at the 15th European center this season.

City and Guardiola delude themselves with Mahrez, waste too much as in the first leg and fall into the nightmare one step away from the finish line by failing the second European final after the one they lost last season. Real Madrid will compete for the title for the 17th time in Paris on May 28th. Ancelotti can thus pursue yet another masterpiece and the Blancos chase the 14th title against the same rivals as the last time, the Reds, who will seek revenge after the daring knockout four years ago.

THE CHOICES – Called to recover the knockout of Etihad, Ancelotti had to do without Alaba (in his place Nacho) but he found that Casemiro fundamental for the balance of defense and midfield. In front, as expected, Valverde in the offensive trio to give more substance in the coverage and ball recovery phase. See also Russia attacks a university and a police building in the city of Kharkov

THESIS NERVES – Guardiola’s band takes the field at the Bernabeu to command the dances as usual, but this time Real manages to avoid being crushed in the last 30 meters. The presence of Casemiro, low top in midfield to act as a shield for the defense, guarantees solidity and protection to stem at least in part the constant insertions of Bernardo Silva and Foden. In the meantime, thanks to the direction of Kroos and Modric, the Blancos manage to find good spaces to hit with quick verticalizations. At 4 ‘the first blast from Benzema, who wastes his head after slipping between Dias and Laporte, then a violent left foot from Vinicius from a decentralized position and the double response of the citizens with a penetration by Bernardo Silva (right deflected by Courtois) and a a jab from Gabriel Jesus a breath high. The rhythms soon become very high and the temperature also rises, to the point of forcing Orsato to wave two yellow cards to Laporte and Modric for a hint of a fight (on the occasion, Casemiro pardoned for a hustle and bustle). The audience at the Bernabeu feeds the pathos by underlining every Blancos restart with resounding roars, loudly protesting a push from Walker on Vinicius launched at the net and applauding Courtois, ready and reactive on a powerful conclusion from Foden. In all this, Guardiola observes and gestures on the sidelines because he sees a City that is imprecise, hasty and also treated fearfully in raising the pressure, thanks to the ability of the blancos in juggling the ball and attacking spaces. See also Real Madrid, Ancelotti on the expired license: "In October I had already completed a course"

FROZEN SHOWER – As the minutes pass, Modric takes the chair and Madrid gains ground, while City risks being surprised at the start of the second half: three touches, center of Carvajal and left hand side of Vinicius, who eats his hands for the gigantic opportunity thrown at the wind. It is the signal that inaugurates 20 ‘of forcing of the blancos seasoned by three excited scrums a few meters from Ederson, always the protagonist of a Vinicius as inexhaustible as not very lucid at the time of concluding. Guardiola understands that it is time to run for cover and guesses the winning move in the 72nd minute, replacing De Bruyne with Gundogan. It is in fact from the feet of the German that a minute after the deadly action with which Bernardo Silva and Mahrez pack the host advantage by silencing the Bernabeu, just as the blancos were preparing to launch the final assault with a troubled City.

BLANCO PRIDE – With an overall disadvantage of two goals with a quarter of an hour to go, Ancelotti throws Camavinga, Asensio and Rodrygo into the fray, playing it all out with four full-time forwards. City tries to keep their nerve to avoid jokes in the final, but wastes the possible double with Grealish and in the end pays the bill for the Bernabeu by clashing with the “mystical copera” of Madrid and with a super Rodrygo. The Brazilian literally overturns the game within two minutes: equalizer in the 90th minute with a rapacious tap-in on Benzema’s assist and goal of the advantage 60 ” later with a perfect header under the crossbar on an assist from Carvajal fouled by Asensio . Thus we go to extra time, where Madrid exploits the momentum by trimming another “slap” to their rivals, this time on a penalty kick (net foul by Dias on Benzema). To tie the comeback can only be the Frenchman, creator of a dream Champions with 10 centers in the single elimination phase. The nightmare for the Citizens lives a new chapter at 115 ‘, when the new entry Fernandinho sends a ball to the side to be pushed comfortably into the goal from a few steps. It is the final act of an evening to forget for the English, while the Blancos and Ancelotti celebrate in front of an ecstatic Bernabeu. See also Video: Mbappé's goal that gave PSG victory in the last minutes

May 4, 2022 (change May 4, 2022 | 23:59)

