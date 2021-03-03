The Peruvians Lorenzo Ferrero and Aníbal Seminario, directors of the Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, count the days until March 14, the date on which a new edition of the Grammy Awards will be held, in which they are nominated in the category of best album of Latin jazz for his debut album Tradiciones.

“We had already prepared for January 31 … We were already excited”, said through a Zoom, from Los Angeles, Lorenzo, alluding to the first date scheduled for the awards and that had to happen for this month , due to the serious situation of the pandemic. “I’m excited to be nominated for such a great award and alongside such amazing people,” he adds.

For Hannibal, without a doubt, being in the Grammy Americans is an important endorsement of what the Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra represents as a project. “We have a style with Afro-Peruvian music and fusion that is seen as something folkloric. Being put on the Latin jazz shortlist is an important step for us and for Peruvian music because it places us within a more commercial spectrum, as if to say this is a new aspect of Latin jazz. It is something very important that has happened and we take it with great seriousness and joy ”.

Regarding how it was to transmit the Afro-Peruvian rhythmic bases to the American musicians that make up his big band, Lorenzo points out that it was a very interesting challenge. “At first, Afro-Peruvian music in itself is music that has not been written by sheet music. It is very by ear, very family, the one that you go to the rock to listen . So, translating them into the beats was a learning process for both of us, of how we can write them perhaps in an easier way until we reach a point where sometimes the easiest thing was to just stop for a while and sing the beats, humming, singing the phrases, and I think that was very nice because we also saw the process of how they began to better articulate the entire Afro-Peruvian part ”.

This March 14 they will share a shortlist with Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Chico Pinheiro, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola and Poncho Sánchez, talents that they admire and respect. “Go figure! At the Latin Grammys (where they won a Grammy for best arrangement of the song ‘La flor de la cinnamon’) we competed with Chick Corea, it was such an honor to be next to a legend. Seeing our name next to him was shocking. Now we play alongside other greats, people who have many awards. We are the only youth from base four who are into this, which is not an artist or two project. It is something very beautiful for Peru also because we are exploiting cultural elements, something we do because we like it ”, he adds.

