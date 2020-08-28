The limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma at Team India said that it is an honor for him that he is being honored with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award – the country’s highest sports award this year. Rohit Sharma and table tennis star Manika Batra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Paralympian Marippan Thangavelu and Indian hockey team captain Rani Rampal have been selected for the Khel Ratna award this year. These players will be honored with this award at the National Sports Awards ceremony (Virtual) to be held on 29 August. Due to Kovid-19, this award ceremony is being held online for the first time.The BCCI has posted a video of Rohit Sharma on his Twitter account. In this video, Rohit is giving his response to the announcement of himself being awarded the country’s highest sports award. In this address, he promised to continue his performance that will make the country happy. Rohit is an important part of Team India in the limited over format, scoring runs for the team with consistency.

Ajinkya Rahane wants to return to ODI team India from IPL, told plan

After Rohit’s brilliant performance in the 2019 World Cup, his name was chosen for this prestigious award for this year. He was the highest (648) run-scorer in this tournament, including his record 5 centuries. Rohit will become the fourth cricketer in the country to receive this honor. Before him, the award has been won by Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Soon all England teams will be seen adopting this formula: Srikanth

Rohit said that he felt honored to have found his name in this special list, where three great cricketers are already involved.

The 33-year-old batsman said, “It feels good to hear the country’s biggest sports award. I feel very, very happy and proud to receive this award. I thank the Sports Minister and the BCCI for choosing me for this award. I promise that I will keep working hard to win more trophies for my country.

Rohit Sharma will get the highest award of sports world, said – fans are support system

‘It is wonderful to be a part of this fantastic group – the three great players (Sachin, Dhoni and Virat) who are already present here have done many astonishing things for the country, which brought great joy to the country. It is a great honor to be included in such a list. I am very happy. ‘ While expressing happiness to receive this award, Rohit thanked his fans and family. He said that it would not have been possible without the love and prayers of all of you.