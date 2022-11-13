The president of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorit was congratulated for his birthday by the head of the Government of Mexico City, claudia sheinbaum.

The capital president congratulated the manager Executive power through a publication on their official social networks.

In said publication, Sheinbaum shared a photograph of her with Lopez Obrador.

You can read:

Gas tank explodes in Huehuetoca flea market: 20 injured

‘El Peters’, famous IPN professor, reappears. They catch him assaulting!

Contingency is maintained: these vehicles do not circulate on Sunday

Marches and protests for this Sunday, November 13 in CDMX

“It is an honor to be with Obrador”, says Sheinbaum about AMLO for his birthday

“It is an honor to be with Obrador”expressed Sheinbaum in his post he made to Lopez Obrador for his 69th birthday.

He added a sentence where he said:

“As before as now; clear and simple”, said the capital president.

Like before, like now; clear and simple. It’s an honor to be with @lopezobrador_ happy birthday president pic.twitter.com/NdQr3LyUff — Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein)

November 13, 2022







#honor #Obrador #Claudia #Sheinbaum #congratulating #AMLO #birthday