Since he divided the mexicans into two groups, (progressives-liberals and reactionaries-conservatives), the president has continued to cultivate the most extreme polarization among Mexicans on record in the immediacy of a federal election. Today, your populism It represents the most serious distortion of democratic concepts, values, processes and institutions achieved in half a century, at least since the first political reform that transformed the rules that kept the same party at the head of the government for seven decades.

In a few weeks we will know if this polarization – which includes at least 20 million people who directly benefit from pensions that all taxpayers pay for – is enough to perpetuate the project workerist designed in the image and likeness of its main promoter. Yes for conservatives It is understood that all of us who disagree with your government can include at least 60 million dissatisfied Mexicans.

If you are bothered by the division and separation of powers, particularly the dignity demonstrated by the Supreme Court in his defense of the Constitution. If being conservative means defending the rights of citizens and pointing out the abuses from power and threats to the freedom of expression of uncomfortable journalists, of the media that criticize it and of autonomous bodies, I am a conservative.

If defending the right to health care of children with cancer, the timely national distribution or distribution of medicines, efficient institutional care for the health of the poorest, the decent conditions deserved by the sick who go to public clinics and hospitals, makes me conservativethen I am.

If it is from conservatives request that the country not be put into dangerous debt to cover projects that will leave a historic public debt, greater than 4 billion pesos (which we will have to pay for many years), that they classify me as conservative.

If I demand quality education, security and justice throughout Mexico and a democracy not only electoral but as a way of life so that citizens are active participants in political life and not simple spectators or puppets of power, let them point me out as a conservative.

If we demand accountability, transparency and access to information as a norm, and limit secrecy in public works information to truly exceptional cases and cases of national security, I should be considered among the conservatives for demanding that public accounts always be public.

If he conservatism It is being an enemy of corruption and being against the assignment and management of contracts without competition, direct awards, tolerated businesses of family and friends who enrich themselves through the science and patience of the government, nullifying the control and supervision bodies of the public spending, I am the most conservative of everyone.

If asking for security in the streets and demanding a stop to the chain of murders that exceeds 181 thousand Mexicans intentionally murdered so far this six-year term and more than 100 thousand missing people, if denouncing the impunity that prevails today makes me conservativeI recognize myself as such.

The President will continue to insist that being conservative is limited to the aspirational middle class and that the poor must commit to him by system. It's crazy. He will continue to use the adjective “conservative” pejoratively to try to inherit Sheinbaum with more hatred against those who do not accept his project.

If defending the legal security, legality, the rule of law and honesty is being conservative, I am not ashamed to be one. I proudly assume myself as such and will add my vote to that of millions of others who think alike.

