It looks like the slogan of another well -known brand, but no. This time spring has arrived in advance to Aliexpress. And this means that Ecommerce Multimarca has activated discounts that we should not miss. If you have accustomed us to bargain prices, such as those usually have the Anbernic consoles, in these promotions the sales are a real madness.

In fact, we have been able to track its catalog and we have found discounts of up to 60% in brands such as Xiaomi, Asus, Garmin, Original Shokz and Sonyamong many others. The campaign Live Spring Big Saveyes, you have the hours counted: it will only be available for a few days. Therefore, we select for you some of the technological chollos that deserve (and much!) The penalty.

The best Aliexpress offers



Bone driving headphones of original Shokz There are no more comfortable headphones than these and this is supported by the athletes who use them. Its antipredid design and IPX5 protection converts them into favorites. Its usual price is around 380 euros.



Increased reality glasses Xreal Air 2 These glasses have a micro-over screen that offers a unique experience. You can match other devices and enjoy projected content. Its usual price exceeds 640 euros.



Xiaomi Mijia portable air compressor This air pump is perfect for scooters. It works as a tire pressure detection inflator. It is fast and stops when the wheel is full. Its priceless price is almost 80 euros.



Sony wireless headphones With a usual price of more than 600 euros, these Sony headphones have integrated noise cancellation technology. They have a QN1 processor and high quality microphones.



My Xiaomi TV Box This 4K Ultra HD transmission multimedia player offers the best processor to access the Internet from the TV. In addition, it allows you to enjoy the highest video and audio quality. Its usual price Super alos 150 euros.







ASUS AMD RYZEN Z1 processor Designed for portable PC game consoles, it includes high performance technology. It has an extensive library for games in which it offers a fluid and quality experience. Normally it costs more than 1,600 euros.



Action Chamber Insta360 Ace Pro 2 This model, perfect to record maximum adrenaline moments, is water resistant, has an 8K sensor and offers a superior audio. It has a usual price of almost 950 euros.



Oculus Quest 3 virtual reality glasses Virtual reality games have no longer been the same since the launch of the Oculus Quest 3, with integrated headphones and precise movements detector. They usually cost 1,700 euros.



Samsung Galaxy S24 With a 200 megapixel camera and a wide angle, this 6.8 -inch AMOLED screen phone is one of the most desired. It offers perfect performance for productivity. Its usual price is 1,300 euros.



‘Smartwatch’ Garmin Forerunner 255 Perfect for demanding athletes: with water resistance, 1.3 -inch touch screen, 14 days of battery and 4 GB of RAM. Its price is 800 euros.

How to save Aliexpress with coupons

If these offers already seem crazy, Aliexpress has also activated Discount codes as we have accustomed us. Simply redeem them before paying to get a reduction. Of course, they are normally limited, so it is advisable to try several until it is applied. In addition, they are associated with a minimum amount.

ESCD02 or CDES02: 2 euros discount on minimum purchases of 19 euros.

ESCD05 or CDES0: 5 euros discount on minimum purchases of 39 euros.

ESCD10 or CDES: 10 euros discount on minimum purchases of 79 euros.

ESCD20 or CDES: 20 euros discount on minimum purchases of 159 euros.

ESCD30 or CDES30: 30 euros discount on minimum purchases of 239 euros.

ESCD40 or CDES: 40 euros discount on minimum purchases of 349 euros.

ESCD50 or CDES: 50 euros discount on minimum purchases of 439 euros.

