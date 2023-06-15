While NASA and other space agencies prepare for upcoming missions with the aim of populating the Moon and finding other habitable planets for humans, right now is orbiting the first factory in space.

According to what was disclosed by different international media, the private company “Varda”, based in the state of California (United States)has just put the W-Series 1 satellite into orbit, the same one that transports the first factory in history into orbit.

In this sense, the Californian company has as its objective, in addition to making a lot of money, producing medicine and patents outside the planet. Landthis through the manufacturing in zero gravity to microgravity.

And it is that, in the universe, the Elements such as fire, heat or liquids have a totally different behavior which they present within the atmosphere of the world in which we inhabit.

It is known that while fire does not generate convection currents, liquids do not float on the surface of another liquid, nor do they sink to the bottom.

The above conditions, exposes the private company, can give rise to new medicines or, well, make existing ones more efficient than they are today. It could also be the case that they have new properties.

However, the aspect that stands out the most when manufacturing medicines in space is the protein crystallizationsince protein crystals crystallize differently in space, so they can be manipulated more precisely.

Thus, in its first launch, Varda has put into orbit, thousand kilometers higha satellite that contains a small factory, which will be dedicated to manipulating Ritonavir, a drug used by HIV patients. He will proceed to heat and cool it to analyze how zero gravity affects its crystallization. For its part, in its second mission that will take place this 2023, the company plans to manufacture medicines to order, this at a commercial level.

For all of the above, it is worth saying that the American company Varda has become the first in history to put a factory in space, which is already operating at the moment.