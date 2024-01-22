'Solo Leveling' became the most important anime of 2024. The adaptation of the eponymous manwha created by Chugong It is one of the most viewed on streaming and fans are happy with the quality of this new series. Its success worldwide, especially in Latin America, is such that its episodes have already begun to be dubbed into Spanish so that more people can enjoy the incredible story of Sung Jinwoo.

In the new chapter, our protagonist will discover if his increase in power is enough to overcome the dungeon he entered alone. In the following note we will give you all the information you need to know so as not to miss anything of your episode 4.

When does 'Solo Leveling' chapter 4 come out?

Chapter 4 of 'Single Leveling' will premiere on Saturday, January 27, 2024. The adaptation of the homonymous manwha is under the direction of Shunsuke Nakashige and is produced by A-1 Picturesa studio that previously worked on the animation of important titles such as 'Sword Art Online', '86', 'NieR', etc.

On the other hand, It is important to note that season 1 of this series will have 25 episodes in total, which will be divided into two parts. However, at the moment, it is unknown what time will separate the broadcast of both parts, as well as the number of chapters that each of them will have.

What time does chapter 4 of 'Solo Leveling' premiere?

The fourth episode of 'Single Leveling' will air starting at 9:30 am (Pacific time) on the previously mentioned date. Next, we will show you a small list with their respective premiere times in different Latin American countries and in Spain:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

11.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30 pm

12.30 pm Venezuela, Bolivia: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Spain: 6.30 pm

Where to watch 'Solo Leveling' chapter 4 ONLINE?

Episode 4 of 'Single Leveling' can be seen, exclusively, through the platform Crunchyroll, a streaming page that acquired the rights to broadcast the series outside of Asian territory. To watch this famous anime you will have to enter its official Web site and register with an email. After that, you can choose one of the plans that are available to you and that best suits your needs.

Jin-Woo's death will help him become more and more powerful. Photo: A-1 Pictures

On the other hand, you also have the option of watching the anime at no cost, since the service offers you access to its free trial, which lasts 14 days.

How to watch 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE and for FREE?

If you want to watch 'Solo Leveling' online and completely free, you will have to wait a few days after the premiere of the new chapter of the anime, since it is the only way to watch the series on pages like Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, among others. It should be noted that these websites are dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of content, so you must access them at your own risk.