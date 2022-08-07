The beta will be closed, but you can already request it on the official website.

It is normal for developers to run betas to ensure that the game comes out with the minimum amount of bugs. This is the case of Warhammer 40K: Darktide, which despite its recent delay is clear that the tests of the game guarantee a more stable experience ahead of launch.

Testing will begin in mid-AugustYou can now sign up for the Official page for Darktide beta whose start will take place mid-August, so in a week those who signed up should receive more information in their emails. Initially the tests will be intended for PC version, although for Xbox they will be made later. You will be chosen based on platform, requirements, location, etc.

The developer studio notes the following regarding these tests: “To ensure a smooth launch experience, we are looking for volunteers for future tests of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide”. The first test will be in a few days but also there will be more in the coming weeks. They have pointed out that any progress made will not make it to the final game.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is coming on November 30 from 2022 to PC and Xbox Series X|S after a two-month delay. It was featured during the Xbox Games Showcase and until then we’ve been getting more gameplay as we can see how violent and frenetic it is. Also, to raise the hype, a legend of the franchise has joined, Dan Abnett.

