Rafael Nadal.
The Spaniard is still looking for his best form.
Rafael Nadal will return to the courts in the next Australian Openin January, the tournament director announced this Wednesday Craig Tiley, in what will almost certainly be the Spanish tennis player’s goodbye to Melbourne.
The winner of 22 Grand Slam tournaments has not played since losing the Australian tournament in the second round against the American Mackenzie McDonaldlast January, missing the rest of the season due to a hip injury.
The 37-year-old Mallorcan tennis player underwent two operations during 2023 and last month declared that he hoped to be able to end his career on the courts in 2024.
“Our 2022 champion Rafa Nadal has been working on his recovery this year. He always gives his best in Melbourne and no one doubts how competitive he is,” Tiley said.
“I have been in contact with his team and now he has returned to the courts (to train) with the desire to return to Melbourne in January,” added the tournament director, who also announced the Australian’s return. Nick Kyrgiosafter overcoming another knee injury.
Tournament organizers hope that Nadal’s participation will offer him the chance to tie with the Serbian Novak Djokovic as the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles (23) and challenge the Balkan, ten-time winner in Melbourne.
