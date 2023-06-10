Capcom has announced three of the games that will make their appearance on the Capcom Showcase of this year. via Twitter, Capcom announced that Dragon’s Dogma 2, exoprimal and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective they will have new looks and “some other updates”.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was first announced in the PlayStation Showcase this year with an impressive gameplay trailer. No release date was given at the event, but Capcom you might be saving the ad for your own showcase.

exoprimal will be released next month, on July 14, 2023, in xbox series x, xbox series s, Xbox One, pc, PS5 and ps4so we hope to see more details about what the game offers.

Finally, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective will be released on June 30 as an HD remaster for nintendoswitch, Playstation 4, windows and Xbox One.

No other details on what games to expect have been revealed yet, but Capcom has said that he showcase it will be a “special event” to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary. According to the website of Capcomthe show will last approximately 36 minutes and will feature some games that are not suitable for children.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: Everything is leaking and there will be no reason to watch the events live anymore 🙁