The fentanyl consumption crisis is suffered by the border Municipality of Juarez City every day.

“It is already a reality that is being consumed and every day we are confiscating, searching and arresting people for possession of fentanyl“, acknowledged Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

Interviewed in Mexico City, where he participated in a meeting of the Association of Local Authorities of Mexico, the Morenista official said that there are days when stratospheric amounts of fentanyl are seized, an opioid that jeopardizes the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States.

“That is a battle we fight every day in Juarez Citybut I must say it, I think it is a battle that occurs in all the municipalities, especially in the border ones: every day, we are confiscating, searching and arresting people for possession of fentanylsome who want to sell it within the city or those who want to cross it into the United States,” he said.

“Of course it makes me lose sleep: it is a problem that takes lives. The municipal Public Security Secretariat, every day, and when I say every day, it is every day, is confiscating and is facing this issue.

“It is already a cancer that we are experiencing in Mexico and the United States. We confiscate it in Juárez, but there are those who sell it, sadly, for our people in Juárez; although there are also those who cross it (to the US).”

Sensitive to the crisis derived from the fentanylCruz Pérez Cuéllar explains that “every day, in normal patrols, in checks, when suddenly there is some suspicious activity, there is a permanent seizure of the opioid.”

“It is already a reality that it is being consumed, but the problem with fentanyl is not the sale itself: one is the pill that is sold –m 30–, a copy of the medical substance, but it is a bad copy, because it is not made by a pharmaceutical company, and it can be more dangerous, because those who make it are not chemists, they are criminals. And what is added to other substances, to make them more addictive, and if there is a mistake in the quantity, may be killing people…”