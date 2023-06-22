TSE judges action that could prevent former president from running for elections for at least 8 years

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shows little hope that he may have a favorable decision in the judgment of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that may make him ineligible. The Court begins this Thursday (June 22, 2023) to analyze the action which deals with meeting of the then president with ambassadors in Alvorada, held in July 2022.

“Nowadays, it’s almost unanimous that I’m going to lose the action. This is true” said Bolsonaro in interview to the program CNN Arena.

Bolsonaro also said he did not “nothing wrong” and who does not regret the meeting. “I don’t know why create a storm in a teacup. It was just talked to them [embaixadores] about how the electoral system worked. I didn’t mention the word ‘fraud’ there, regarding future elections”he stated.

According to the former Chief Executive, “possible criticisms and observations” made during the meeting with international representatives “It wasn’t attacks”but yes, “an answer” to the then President of the Electoral Court and Minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court), Edson Fachin, by meeting in May 2022.

“In my opinion, it does not justify a meeting with ambassadors to take action to take away my political rights, in this case,”, declared Bolsonaro. He also stated that his right to defense is being curtailed and compared the judgment to a “abortion”because they would be canceling it “in the womb”.

“I am being deprived of my legitimate right of defense for not being able to share with you, the press, the reasons for defending each item that I am being accused of, in particular, the meeting with the ambassadors”he stated.

In April, the Corregidor General of Electoral Justice, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, denied the request of Bolsonaro’s defense for the withdrawal of the provisional secrecy applied to the ongoing action in the TSE that could make him ineligible.

“My God in heaven, how can I be accused of something secret? What hasn’t been cleared yet?”questioned the former president.

“DEFEATED CERTIFICATE”

Bolsonaro refused to say the name of any politician he would support in the next presidential elections, in 2026, if he is ineligible. The former president claimed to be “with a clear conscience” and said he won’t “pass the certificate of defeat”.

Below are other statements by Bolsonaro:

elections and ineligibility: “I do not consider this possibility, simply that […] Nowadays, who represents the center-right in Brazil? It is me. Are other leaders emerging? Yes, because I didn’t hinder the emergence of other leaders, who will mature in a few years. I think for 26 it’s a little early for other leaders to emerge. Now, I repeat: do not take away from the people the right to choose between the left and the extreme left that is there and the center right, which is me”;

[…] view request: “The ideal would be that, since it is a vote of almost 500 pages [do relator, ministro Benedito Gonçalves], that someone, at the beginning, asked for a view [mais tempo para análise do caso] because then the issue of recess is overcome [do Judiciário] It is more so, we press”;

[do relator, ministro Benedito Gonçalves], [mais tempo para análise do caso] [do Judiciário] It is judgment of the Dilma-Temer ticket: “I hope that everything that happened in the 2017 trial will be repeated now in 2023. I do not allow other accusations to compound this lawsuit and judge only by the initial one, which was the meeting. And I say: the meeting with ambassadors is as fragile as the 1st accusation against the Dilma-Temer ticket back there. This action has no materiality. What I hope is that they judge me according to what happened in 2017 and we can have no other outcome than shelving.”

Minutes for alleged coup d’état: “This is not a document. Another thing, I did not have access to the draft [encontrada na casa de Anderson Torres] […] I didn’t have access, nor did you from the press and this should be made public [sobre minuta achada no celular de Mauro Cid para decretação de Garantia da Lei e da Ordem].”

THE ROAD TO JUDGMENT