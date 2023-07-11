He Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this Tuesday on the way to the NATO summit in Vilnius what is “absurd” that the Alliance is not going to give an invitation date for your country to join and he assured that he has “signs” that there will be a declaration without direct allusion to admission once the war ends.

“The formula only refers to the invitation, and not to Ukraine’s accession,” Zelensky said of the content of the statement that the allies would be negotiating.

The president described as “absurd and unprecedented” that the declaration that is being discussed does not include a date to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance.

The Ukrainian head of state also complained that the declaration that the NATO leaders would be preparing alludes to “conditions” for Ukraine, not just to be accepted into NATO, but to be invited to join.

“It seems that there is no availability either to invite Ukraine to NATO or to make it a member of the Alliance”, he remarked.

“This means that a window of opportunity is being left open to negotiate Ukraine’s NATO membership in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia this means a reason to continue terror, ”added the Ukrainian president in his message, posted on his social networks.

Zelensky also complained that the possible formula of the NATO declaration is being negotiated “without Ukraine”, and He stated that his country “deserves respect.”

“Uncertainty means weakness and I will speak openly about this at this summit,” concludes Zelensky’s message, which presages a tense meeting in the Lithuanian capital.

It is a two-day summit in Vilnius in which NATO seeks to bring Ukraine closer to the Organization, as well as reinforce its deterrence and defense capacity against threats such as Russia and terrorism.

But there is unanimity in the Alliance on the entry of Ukraine, since allies such as the United States and Germany fear that extending a formal invitation to him will be interpreted by Russia as a provocation, while the countries on the eastern flank (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland) want concrete guarantees regarding their future entry to be offered and a schedule to be defined.

Why is Ukraine seeking to join NATO?

And it is that the Ukrainian president traveled to Vilnius on Tuesday with a clear aspiration: that all the allies sign a declaration in which they commit to accept Ukraine as a member country once the war with Russia has ended.

Zelensky and his administration’s spokesmen have repeated it incessantly in recent months: Ukraine will not be satisfied with any alternative formula that does not include guarantees for its entry as a full member of the Alliance when hostilities cease.

To convince the allies of justice of this demand, the administration of

Zelensky presented a series of arguments in which he highlighted the need to offer Ukraine in the future the security guarantees that it did not have on February 24 last year when it was attacked by Russia.

Ukraine says NATO membership would send a message to Russia in the midst of the invasion. Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

In kyiv they are convinced that the origin of the war must be found in the NATO summit that was held in 2008 in Bucharest, when French and German concerns about possible Russian reprisals led the Alliance to put off Ukraine’s and Georgia’s membership aspirations.

Far from calming Russia’s aggressive impulses, the Ukrainians argue, the absence at the April 2008 summit of a concrete roadmap for the two countries’ accession emboldened the Kremlin to attack.

In an interview held in kyiv this month with various Spanish media,

Zelensky explained that a clear signal that Ukraine will eventually be admitted to the Alliance it would boost the morale of Ukrainian soldiers who are risking their lives at the front.

These Ukrainian “heroes”, the president said, carry out exactly the mission that justifies the existence of NATO: defending the Euro-Atlantic democracies from the authoritarian threat of an expansionist external power.

Regardless of the outcome for Ukraine of the summit that will end tomorrow in Vilnius, kyiv will have to continue knocking on the door of NATO to fulfill the goal shared by the vast majority of Ukrainian society of becoming a full member.

The signs coming out of Vilnius are not very flattering for Ukrainian expectations, but the same allies who can’t seem to agree on an entry timetable have begun making major announcements of new military aid key to the Ukrainian counteroffensive that could make up for the disappointment.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE

