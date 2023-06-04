From insisting so much, it seems that The municipal government, headed by Mayor Édgar González, has already recognized that it is urgent to maintain and improve public spaces, as parks and ridges, Well, at least 300 of these areas require attention, not just painting, as he himself mentioned, but a deeper intervention. Spaces so appreciated by Mazatlecos such as the Sister Cities park requires an evaluation of all the deterioration that it registers, from the renovation of metal infrastructure, to the maintenance of the fountains and the lake, which has had stagnant water for some time. Of the linear park better not to mention it, since at least the beginning of the first administration of Luis Guillermo Benítez it has not been maintained, a situation for which the residents who used that space to exercise now do so less, due to how risky the place has become . The municipal president said yesterday morning that he would apply a part of the 20 million pesos assigned to the urban tourist image also for the parks, but surely this amount will not be enough, since the money will also be for the monuments of the boardwalk that have serious deterioration. Hopefully the money will multiply, because surely the amount of 20 million will be insufficient. to wait

Mayor Édgar González forcefully affirms that he is not afraid that any of the processes faced by former mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres “splashes him”, since he did not sign any document that involves him in the purchase of cars to give away on Mother’s Day or participated in the award of some of the first lamps from the Azteca Lighting company. We’ll see what happens. To begin with, the process that Benítez Torres is facing has not yet begun due to a series of requests from those indicated. Who also say that he should be called to testify is the current secretary of the Presidency, Loar López. According to reports at the Central Criminal Justice Center, in Culiacán, where these hearings are held, the former mayor questioned why he is not called to testify against Loar López Delgado, since he was heavily involved in the accusations made against him. According to López Delgado, he has already had a visit from officials from the State Attorney General’s Office and clarified any doubts there were about these accusations. So there could be surprises if next Tuesday, finally, after several months, the hearing against Luis Guillermo “Químico” Benítez is held.

What is happening in Mazatlan and its safety. Last Friday, a woman was robbed by a couple of men who stole 45,000 pesos that she had withdrawn from the bank moments before. Until now the criminals have not been found, and meanwhile, the assaulted woman had that loss, which she may not recover. Let’s hope that the elements led by the Secretary of Public Security, Othoniel Barrón Valdez, will do his job efficiently. Let’s hope that the argument is not that they did not arrest the criminals because they did not have motorcycle patrols.