Mexico.- On January 26, 2021, it was announced on social networks a blueprint of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) for renew the Scholarship Regulations for the Strengthening of the Community of Humanities, Sciences, Technologies and Innovation, which outraged activists and academics that, organized, impacted social networks to make visible and demand compliance with human rights, since this draft contains points that are discriminatory and violate the human rights of womenspecifically towards graduate students who were pregnant or who chose to exercise motherhoodAleida Hernández Cervantes commented to Debate.

In the section on the suspension of Conacyt scholarships, the possibility is considered that the pregnant students have their financial support cancelled.

Hernández Cervantes, doctor of law and researcher at UNAM, considers that, given their unconstitutionality, the changes that were proposed should not even have been considered and, therefore, it is important to make visible these issues that They go against human rights.

She stated that the events constitute an opportunity to observe the rules of the institution and reconfigure them, so that they are on a par with current legislation on gender.

The draft Regulation of Scholarships for the Strengthening of the Community of Humanities, Sciences, Technologies and Innovation that was announced on January 26, 2022, and whose generation dates from 2018, contains discrepancies that violate the human rights of women *

Source: “Never again a science without women”, Aleida Hernández Cervantes. *Capital Congress of Mexico City and Secretary of the Interior.

Read more: Political Animal responds to AMLO for accusing campaign against his government

It should be noted that on February 2, the Ministry of the Interior clarified that the regulation dated from 2018, and that it had been generated during the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto, however, according to Hernández, it continued to be taken into account as it was to be reviewed before the Federal Commission for Regulatory Improvement (Cofemer), and in view of this, it is necessary to scrutinize it.

In addition to this, recently, postdoctoral students also expressed to Debate that Conacyt must clarify certain discrepancies towards a payment that they stopped receiving and other inconsistencies.

In this regard, Aleida mentioned that it is important to make visible everything that represents a situation that can be improved within public educational institutions, in this case Conacyt.

Incident with authorities

Aleida Hernández is a participating member of the women’s rights organization in the charter titled Never Again a Science without Women.

In recent days, together with nine other women, she signed an initiative addressed to the general public to make some changes in the new preliminary draft of the Conacyt scholarship regulations, said initiative was generalized through a letter via social networks after make known the criticized draft to regulate the conditions of scholarships for postgraduate students.

Hernández says that around 10 women were summoned to make observations and propose changes in favor of human rights in the new Conacyt regulations and that there are around 70 adhesions to it, more women have joined in science, technology and the humanities that support such an initiative.

As a form of digital demonstration, more than half of the members summoned and adhered to the petition expressed their disagreement and observation of improvement to said set of regulations, in the comments of the Federal Commission for Regulatory Improvement (Cofemer), where it is published the preliminary draft of the Conacyt scholarship regulations that was uploaded to the site of the decentralized agency on January 21, 2022.

The request for changes

The discussion to improve the preliminary draft has revolved around the discomfort caused by the fact that in the section on the suspension of Conacyt scholarships, specifically in article 20, the possibility that women students with postgraduate scholarships who were pregnant were considered could request the suspension of that support; Hernández considers that having this type of consideration in a scholarship regulation for students is retrograde, regarding the scope of human rights, since it affects the rights of women: in terms of the right to education, in terms of substantive equality, for mention a few.

In the petition letter presented in the Cofemer comments, the academics and researchers in favor of the scientific development of women pointed out that, as drafted in paragraph four of article 20, of the 2018 Conacyt scholarship regulations, it goes against of the international treaties that the Mexican State has ratified regarding the right to education and reproductive rights; In addition, “it contravenes the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States in its article 1, which establishes that all people will enjoy the protection of the rights recognized in it in its article 3”, which establishes the right to education, also contravenes article 4, which stipulates that everyone has the right to decide freely, responsibly and informed about the number and spacing of their sons and daughters.

Among other things, this section also ignores various provisions and laws in Mexico, for example, article 8 of the General Law of Higher Education, the first article of the General Law of Equality between Men and Women, and article 42 of the Science and Technology Law.

Extension of rights

According to the feminist researcher, in addition to the fact that setbacks like this should not be contemplated in an educational regulation, on the contrary, pregnant women or women who exercise motherhood should have the right to have their scholarship extended, that is, that “they will extend the period for the delivery of advances, since scholarships are always conditioned to advances in thesis or research […] what it would have to say there is that a pregnant student can request an extension of the period to deliver research advances, as applied in the National System of Researchers (SNI) “, he pointed out.

Delving into the subject, Aleida stressed that the regulations that already exist in Conacyt must also be made to coincide.

In this sense, the regulations of the National System of Researchers already contemplate that in cases where a researcher has a child or adopts a child, the project delivery period is extended, “women have the right to exercise care and also to be cared for.”

Conacyt must become more efficient

Aleida Hernández considers it nonsense that this type of situation happens in Conacyt and “I would also assume it as an oversight because almost nothing has been said about that part of the regulation” for scholarship holders, since the regulations of the National System of Researchers already contemplate various clauses that support the development of researchers in the case of experiencing different situations such as the situation of pregnancy and childbirth, in the case of women, even having experienced the death of a family member or the loss of their assets or home in natural disasters, for example.

“It seems that the contents of the reforms are not being coordinated within Conacyt itself, as if each regulation was made by a different institution. Being the same institution that produces those regulations and those norms, they would have to be, at least, uniform or contemplate the same criteria”, he pointed out.

Aleida Hernández also commented that perhaps what Conacyt lacks is efficient administrative coordination, and that issues, such as homogenizing regulations and updating them with human rights, do have to do with the interest that administrative coordination places in the Conacyt, and later with the social communication that arises from within the institution to resolve the doubts and questions that these questions demand, “since it could be clarifying things in the midst of many fake news that also arise” around the institution and its regulations, he mentioned.

Aleida comments that when setbacks in human rights are observed, it is necessary to organize and raise your voice, and action has been taken in that sense.

In addition, the researcher considers that the fact that there are scholarship holders organized to demand more places, so that they are paid on time and so that their rights as young researchers are respected, are necessary acts, and that it is important that these demonstrations take place to make visible what happens inside institutions like Conacyt.

Read more: Without the CFE, not all Mexicans could pay for electricity: AMLO

The Data

Blueprint

The Regulation of Scholarships for the Strengthening of the Community of Humanities, Sciences, Technologies and Innovation has the purpose of regulating the procedures for assigning, modifying, suspending, canceling and terminating scholarships and other supports granted by Conacyt, as well as establishing their modalities, terms and conditions, including sanctions for non-compliance (Cofemersimir.gob.mx).