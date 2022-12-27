Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the fact that on Christmas Eve a letter was sent bus with migrants to the address of Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, from the state of Texas.

During La Mañanera, AMLO pointed out that the action was inhumane, due to the climatic conditions that a large part of the United States went through with the winter storm elliotrecording the coldest Christmas in 40 years.

He also pointed out a political background in sending migrants to the home of Kamala Harris, following a narrative of xenophobia.

“It is a very inhuman attitude, we are talking about a time of low temperatures, so because of their phobia of migrants, their xenophobia and their political interests, they dare to use the pain, the need of the people,” declared the federal president.

The Chief Executive recalled that during the month of January, President Joe Biden will visit Mexico where he will take the opportunity to rethink the plan to implement programs in Central American countries to seek to counteract migration to the north of the continent.

“Now that President Biden is going to be with us, he is going to deal with the issue in a structural way, we are proposing that there be a support program for the countries with the most poverty, with the most need, so that people are not forced to migrate, And we already have some examples of how it works to offer some options to those who are forced to migrate”, he asserted.

Shipping to Kamala Harris

Three buses with migrants chartered by the Texas Republican Government They arrived in Washington this Christmas Eve, one of them in front of the official residence of the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, local media reported this Sunday.

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has sent dozens of buses with migrants to states governed by the Democrats since April as a method of protest against Joe Biden’s immigration policy, a gesture widely criticized by human rights organizations.

The people who got off the buses were quickly attended by social organizations that for months have been helping these migrants with clothing, food and shelter.

We recommend you read:

AMLO meets with governors of Chiapas, Oaxaca and Veracruz

They accuse AMLO of supporting the Minister ‘in mode’ for the 4T

Some arrived in Washington dressed only in T-shirts in the midst of a winter storm that has battered the country causing the coldest Christmas season in decades, CNN reported.