To the sound of music and pink balloons Evelyn, the 24-year-old mother who was found dead 19 miles from Eagle Pass, in Texas, was firedafter having disappeared on January 31 when leaving work.

Evelyn’s family said their last goodbye in Piedras Negras, Coahuilawhere his relatives continue to demand justice for his death.

Once the authorities confirmed that the body was found on a ranch in south Texas, the family began moving the body to Piedras Negras, place where a mass was held and then his funeral.

in the midst of pain, his family asked the authorities for justice for his death.

I ask the authorities that there be justice, that they not release him. I have no words because she has killed my girl. It is a great pain that I cannot bear, said Griselda, the victim’s mother in an interview for the local media.

For his part, his brother Carlos Chávez remembers his sister through his social networks by sharing an image of her coffin and expressing his pain at losing her.

I have a wound that will stay with me forever after your departure, Carlos expressed accompanied by an image of his coffin.

What is known about the disappearance and death of Evelyn Guardado

The 24-year-old young mother disappeared on January 31, 2023 after leaving work and leaving a friend at home. Not knowing her whereabouts, her relatives set out to find her, and after pressure exerted on the authorities, a week later she was found, 19 miles from Eagle Pass, California, the place where she was last seen. time. The authorities indicated that her body was naked and had been hidden among branches.

After the body was found, a judge imposed a $1 million bail on Jesús Esteban Vásquez, the man linked to the disappearance of Guardado. Vasquez is in the Maverick County Jail on murder charges. Officials did not provide details on his possible cause of death or how long he had been at the scene.

