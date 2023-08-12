After a wake reserved for the family, dozens of people went to the Quito Exhibition Center on August 11 to bid farewell to Fernando Villavicencio, presidential candidate assassinated on Wednesday August 9 after a political rally. So far, the police have detained six suspects. Five of the nine people injured during the attack are still hospitalized, in stable condition.

“It is a loss, a very big wound for Ecuador,” Alexandra Guevara, one of those attending Fernando Villavicencio’s funeral, told EFE.

The tribute prior to the burial of the former presidential candidate took place in the midst of a strong security deployment. Ecuadorians still moved by the crime gathered at the Quito Exhibition Center to bid farewell to the journalist and former assemblyman, before heading to the cemetery.

The Prosecutor’s Office has identified six suspects in the murder, who face charges of up to 26 years in prison each.

The federal agency of the United States, the FBI, announced Thursday that it would contribute to the investigations of the assassination. Fernando Villavicencio had declared days before his death that he had been threatened by one of the main organized crime groups in the country.

News in development…