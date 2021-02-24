The Atalanta player Remo Freuler was sent off in the 17th minute of the match against Real Madrid with a direct red card for a foul on Mendy in the edge of the area.

In the opinion of Iturralde González, referee for AS and Carrusel Deportivo, “it is a very border foul” and the German Tobias Stieler “could also get a yellow or red card.. Mendy leaves, but is shot down by Freuler. The referee shows him a direct red card. Mendy goes to one side and falls, “Iturralde commented on the live broadcast on Cadena SER.

Iturralde adds: “We see the play on television from a more zenith perspective. On the other hand, the referee from the field has a different vision. As it is so bordering the VAR can never enter. red “.