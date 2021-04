Their voices are among the most recognizable on the music scene in the Region. They belong to different genres and each one has unique nuances, but together they create the best tune. This has been demonstrated in ‘Canto al Bando de la Huerta’, the updated version of ‘Canto a Murcia’, the most famous piece of the zarzuela ‘La Parranda’. KUVE (Maryan Fru

This content is exclusive for subscribers Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month