Benzema put Real Madrid ahead in the final moments of the first half against Valencia thanks to a penalty sanctioned by Hernández Hernández for a knockdown of Alderete to Casemiro when the Madrid midfielder was about to enter the area.

Iturralde González Thus he valued the play in the live broadcast of the Sports Carousel of Cadena SER: “Penalty It hits him down when he goes to dribble and knocks him down. It is inside and it is not a card. It is one of the penalties, but that the field is beatable. In the field it seems more than it is. The VAR, when seeing contact and leaving the leg, will never review it“.

Previously, In the 19th minute, there could have been a penalty by Piccini in a cross from Mendy to Vinicius. “I do not see a 100% clear image that gives him in the hand. If he hits him in the hand and it is inside it would be a penalty, but I am not sure of the give”. The VAR stopped to check the play, but Medié Jiménez did not consider it appropriate to call Hernández Hernández to see her on the monitor. If there is a hand but it occurs outside the area, the play would not be subject to VAR review.

Half an hour into the second, Hernández Hernández whistled a penalty for a grab by Mendy and Marcos André and showed the Madrid side the yellow card. “It’s a clear grip. It’s a penalty and it’s a red card. He is a player who is going to finish right on goal“, Iturralde commented in Carousel.