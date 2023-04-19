He Former US ambassador to Colombia, Kevin Whitaker, spoke Tuesday with EL TIEMPO about the visit of President Gustavo Petro to US soil and the impact of his tour of that nation, as well as the key issues on the agenda.

In his dialogue with this newspaper, Whitaker referred to several points: the meaning of the Petro-Biden encounterthe migration, what can be expected from the issue of VenezuelaWoe to Foreign Minister Leyva’s proposal to create a commission to investigate whether there was supposedly a entrapment in the Santrich case.

Regarding the meeting between the two presidents, Whitaker stressed that the meeting that will take place in Washington is convenient for the Democratic leader, since it sends the message that with Leftist presidents can also form a respectful and proactive relationship.

“It reinforces the idea that the mere fact of being from the political left does not mean that the United States cannot collaborate with them,” he emphasized.

The ambassador affirmed that he hopes that key issues such as climate change, fundamental for both governments, and, above all, two issues that go hand in hand: Venezuela and migration, will be discussed during the meeting.

On the Venezuelan issue, however, noted that the President’s proposal to lift sanctions on Venezuela may not be well received in Washington. “If the sanctions are lifted, that is interpreted not as an incentive for actions that are more conducive to democracy, but as a reward,” he concluded.

Álvaro Leyva, Foreign Minister of Colombia, asked that the alleged entrapment of Jesús Santrich be investigated.

While on Leyva’s proposal to create a commission to investigate the Santrich case, Whitaker said: “That was obviously a mistake because it discredits various instances of the North American and Colombian justice system. There are three instances that have considered the Santrich case including the possibility of any error, failure or problem with this“.

And he added: “two juries in the United States, with the ease of considering any problem or obstruction, approved the ‘indictments’ against Santrich on two occasions. Second, the Supreme Court of Colombia considered the case, also with the possibility to consider about any problem they had seen, and they authorized the extradition of alias Santrich”.

Finally, Whitaker mentioned that of the five implicated in the Santrich case, “three of them are already prosecuted by US justice.”

Joe Biden and Gustavo Petro. Photo: EFE – Sergio Acero Yate. TIME

Petro’s agenda in the United States

It is a mistake and it discredits justice to ask the UN for a commission for the Santrich case

During his visit, the president visited New York to attend, at the UN headquarters, the 22nd Session of the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. In its second stop it will pass through San Francisco, specifically by Stanford University.

Washington will be the last destination in the United States where he will meet for the first time with President Joe Biden to address issues such as migration, the fight against drugs or the situation in Venezuela.

In addition to analyzing the impact of Petro’s visit to the United States, Whitaker also gave details of the Working Group on Colombia that was launched this Tuesday in the Congress of that country.



It is a Working Group on Colombia that makes up the Atlantic Council and that includes several US congressmen, between Democrats and Republicans.

SERGIO GOMEZ

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

