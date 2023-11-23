Acolfutpro attacked this Thursday against the directors of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) and the Major Division of Colombian Football (Dimayor) for the constant non-compliance in the negotiations carried out together with the Ministry of Labor.

Through an official statement, the union organization explained that “Faced with the unsuccessful management of the Ministry of Labor to begin collective bargaining of the list of demands presented by Acolfutpro to Dimayor and the FCF in September 2019, it is necessary to expose the causes of this hitherto failed attempt”.

Acolfutpro stated that it has attended all the meetings of the Ministry of Labor, to resolve the issues that allow the employment conditions of the workers (soccer players) to be improved and so that “the quality of the show is improved and all groups are favored.” of interest to the football industry”.

“The FCF and Dimayor have questioned their status as employers, despite the fact that they clearly determine the conditions of employment, such as the calendar of competitions, the women’s league, the status of the player, etc. They have debated the nature of representatives of the workers of our association; they debate the nature of the footballers’ requests, arguing that they are only sports issues and not labor rights,” he explained in the statement.

And he added: “They have delegitimized the authority of the Ministry of Labor and have denied that negotiation by branch of activity exists, contrary to international doctrine, national norms and jurisprudence, national and international precedents, even the experiences of football themselves. The “Connoisseurs of this industry know that, in the world of football, there are collective agreements resulting from negotiations between the national union and the league that organizes the competition.”

Acolfutpro alleges that the directors of Dimayor and the FCF failed to fulfill their commitment to start negotiations: “On this occasion at the dialogue table, because the representatives of Dimayor and the FCF have expressed that They do not have the power to negotiate and that in the event that an agreement is reached, it would not be deposited in the Ministry of Labor, in accordance with Article 469 of the CST. which states that ‘Without compliance with all these requirements, the convention has no effect.'”

Furthermore, they indicated that they are registered with the Ministry of Labor as a union and despite having union registration from the Dimayor and the FCF “they refuse the legal duty to deposit the probable agreement in the same institution.”

Finally they explained: “This attitude is an insult to the footballers represented by Acolfutpro, to the Ministry of Labor, to public opinion and to the football industry in general. We demand that managers grant full powers to their representatives to begin a negotiation in good faith. For our part, we insist on our commitment to reaching an agreement that is enforceable, honored by the parties, that vindicates the rights of footballers to dignify their profession so that the Colombian football industry can be strengthened and we ask Mintrabajo to, “if collective bargaining is not formally initiated, impose the sanctions established in the CST”.

