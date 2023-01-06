An image is circulating on the internet that would be a message from the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, to a person named “Marine”. THE Power360 sent the file to the minister. He said it’s about something “completely false”.

The image that appears on Múcio’s profile in the assembled file does not match the photo he has been using for months on WhatsApp:



reproduction The header of the montage that intends to be a message from José Múcio Monteiro uses a different image from the one he has on his WhatsApp profile

Below, the image that the minister actually uses on his WhatsApp profile:



reproduction Header from Jose Múcio Monteiro’s real profile that he uses in his messaging app

In the fake message there is a long text full of conspiracy theories, with Múcio talking about the risk of an alleged risk of insubordination by the Armed Forces – something he told the Power360 “having no connection to reality”. The fake text also mentions that the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, would expect more drastic action against Bolsonarist protesters who are doing acts for the country.

THE Power360 chooses not to publish the image of the false text, as publication would imply spreading misinformation.

THE Power360 found out that there is discomfort in the federal government, especially in the PT wing, in relation to the Minister of Defense. In the days leading up to the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as president, several members of the PT and the then future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, put pressure on the then future Minister of Defense to act to dislodge the protesters camped in front of the Army HQ in the federal capital. José Múcio was against it. He said this would be a wrong strategy as it would have the effect of provoking unpredictable reactions.

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, was one of the authorities involved in organizing the inauguration party that wanted the removal of Bolsonaristas camped in Brasília. The president of the PT, federal deputy for Paraná Gleisi Hoffmann, also considered inadequate the declarations of the Minister of Defense, who argued when taking office that the demonstrations will dissipate over time.