Mexico.- After an important lobbying of almost three months between legislators and the business sector, the Senate finally approved 12 vacation days for workers after their first year of employment.

The initiative, called “Dignified Holidays”became a social call that was heard by representatives of all parties.

What was approved?

Unanimously, with 116 votes, the Plenary gave its support to the modification to article 76 of the Federal Labor Law. Establishes that workers who have more than one year of service will enjoy an annual paid vacation period, which in no case may be less than twelve working days and which will increase by two working days, up to twenty, for each subsequent year. of services.

As of the sixth year, the vacation period will increase by two days for every five years of service. Also, article 78 was amended of the ordinance, proposed by the Chamber of Deputies, in order to establish that, of the total period that corresponds to him, the worker will enjoy at least 12 days of continuous vacation, and that said period, at the discretion of the worker , may be distributed in the manner and time required.

Advance

The president of the Labor and Social Welfare Commission, Napoleón Gómez Urrutia, pointed out that after 52 years, with only six days of rest a year, it is a first step for achieve the minimum standard required internationallysince the International Labor Organization recommends 18 days off for the first year of work.

For this reason, he considered that the ruling signifies a historic pact within the labor agenda. The reform applies to workers in the private sector. Those in the public sector continue with their 20 days per year. In addition, this right will be applicable to individual or collective labor contracts in force as of January 1, 2023. For now, it will be sent to the federal executive for its promulgation.

senators

The discussion in plenary session for approval was brief among the senators. The consensus was noted not only in the vote but also in their interventions.

Legislator Mario Zamora Gastélum, from the PRI bench, recognized the participation of employers in Mexico, mainly those of small and medium-sized companies.

Likewise, he highlighted that the legislators demonstrated that they can reach an agreement when it comes to improving the living conditions of Mexican families.

César Cravioto Romero, senator from Morena, indicated that the ruling is historicTherefore, it recognized the participation of all political forces for this achievement.

In her participation, Patricia Mercado, senator from Movimiento Ciudadano, asserted that rights are not negotiated, but are established, recognized and exercised.

Businessmen

For businessmen this means a change that could jeopardize their operation and their finances. In an interview, Guillermo Gastélum Bon, president of Coparmex Sinaloa, said that small and medium-sized companies, which are the ones with the least capacity for employees to pay the payroll, could be affected. He pointed out that if workers take 12 days of vacation continuously, the operation is impacted. Regarding the speed for its entry into force, Gastélum pointed out that companies have to take measures and plan logistics to carry out the work.

Héctor Ibarra, president of Canacintra in Los Mochis, pointed out that the business sector supports the fact that there is an increase in vacations; however, he stressed that this change is an economic affectation that has to be absorbed by the employer, who has to find strategies to make enjoying vacations profitable and productive.

The business leader saw it as positive that it is possible to somehow negotiate with the worker how he wants to spend his days, if requested, since in a single event it would have a high impact for the companies, especially for those who have been working for many years. . The businessman said that it is also important that the employer benefit in his schemes.

We recommend you read:

The Data

Under

In Latin America, the vacation average is 16 days per working year. Meanwhile, Brazil grants its workers 26 days and Cuba, Peru and Panama grant 30 days.