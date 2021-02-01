Opposition leaders questioned the decision of the Justice to reduce the sentence of Amado Boudou, who is serving a house arrest for corruption in the Ciccone case.

Waldo Wolff called Judge Daniel Obligado a “friendly judge” who reduced the sentence of the former vice president on the last day of surrogacy. “It is a disguised pardon”The deputy of Together for Change affirmed through Twitter. And he added: “The message is that the only essential thing is impunity“.

This Monday, the criminal execution judge Obliged reduced the sentence by 10 months of the former vice educational stimulus and thus he will be able to access the benefit of temporary exits once he returns to prison.

The deputy of the Radical Civic Union, Luis Petri, also expressed himself through social networks: “Impunity with a final sentence is a disguised pardon”the opposition legislator tweeted.

The reference is to the request from Kirchner sectors that the government of Alberto Fernández pardon Boudou, Milagro Sala, Julio de Vido, among other former officials and referents of the ruling party convicted of corruption cases.

The reduction of Boudou’s sentence by a judge “friend” on his last day of surrogacy for taking a course is a disguised pardon.

Alejando Fargosi, who over the course of last year joined “Valores para mi País,” the party of pro-life leader Cynthia Hotton, also criticized the court decision.

“The Argentine penal system constantly and systematically mocks the victims”, the lawyer wrote through his Twitter account.

In December 2020, the Supreme Court of Justice upheld the corruption judgment against Boudou in the Ciccone case. The Obligado judge, who this Monday reduced his sentence, revoked the house arrest so that the former vice vice president can serve his sentence in jail.

