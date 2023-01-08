Brazil lives this Sunday its own assault on the Capitol. Hundreds of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress, the Presidential Palace and the Supreme Court of the Latin American country after a demonstration calling for military intervention to overthrow the president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The reactions have not been long in coming. The first to speak was the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who showed “solidarity” with the Brazilian people in the face of the “coup d’état that fascism decided to carry out.” Likewise, he called for the application of the Democratic Charter of the Organization of American States in response to the seizure of the headquarters of the main bodies of the executive, legislative and judicial branches of Brazil by supporters of Bolsonaro.

Argentina also did the same before the “coup actions of the right”, whose foreign minister, Santiago Cafiero, raised “his voice in defense of Brazilian democracy.” The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, also denounced the “unpresentable attack on the three powers of the Brazilian State” and expressed his total “support for this cowardly and vile offensive against democracy.”

The former president of the Spanish Government Felipe González, for his part, expressed his solidarity with the “legitimate” president of Brazil, Lula, against the “coup that tries to interrupt the democratic process” of the Latin American country. The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, strongly condemned the assault. «All my support to President Lula and to the institutions freely and democratically elected by the Brazilian people. We strongly condemn the assault on the Brazilian Congress and call for an immediate return to democratic normality,” he wrote on Twitter.

But there are also statements from within the Executive. Fávio Dino, the Minister of Justice and Public Security in the new Cabinet of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has warned that “absurd” attempts to impose a coup attempt by force “will not be imposed.” The Government of the Federal District affirms that there will be reinforcements and the forces at our disposal are working. I am at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice”, Dino stated, according to the newspaper ‘Folha de Sao Paulo’.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, has also criticized the actions of the protesters and has warned that “they must urgently suffer the rigor of the law.” «I recently spoke by phone with the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, with whom I maintain permanent contact. The governor has informed me that he is concentrating the efforts of the entire police apparatus to control the situation,” Pacheco posted on his Twitter account, where he added that “the security forces of the Federal District and the Police are participating in this action. Legislative Congress. I vehemently condemn those undemocratic acts that must urgently suffer the rigor of the law.

For his part, the spokesman for the government bloc in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues, has advocated for the union of the Democrats in the face of this attack by “terrorists.” “Criminal anti-democrats cannot run free. The intolerant should not be tolerated. We expect the harsh application of the law to all those involved in these actions », he has indicated.

“They will not go unpunished”



“Criminals will not go unpunished,” wrote on Twitter the Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Anderson Torres, who was Minister of Justice in the Bolsonaro government and returned to office last week, according to ‘O’Globo’. In addition, the former Vice President of the Republic and senator-elect, Hamilton Mourão, described the invasion of Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court as “anarchy”.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, stated that those responsible for this “attack on democracy” in Brasilia “must be identified and punished in accordance with the law.” On Twitter, he wrote that “the National Congress has never denied a voice to those who want to demonstrate peacefully. But it will never lead to riots, destruction and vandalism. Those responsible for promoting and instigating this attack on Brazilian democracy and its main symbols must be identified and punished. in the form of law.”

Given the situation, ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) criticized the position of the new Defense Minister, José Múcio, whom they described as “weak.” According to ‘O’Globo’, for the STF ministers, it is not possible to assess as “democratic” the movements that call for military intervention and that do not accept the results of the elections. According to these members of the Supreme Court, disrespect for institutions cannot be treated as a constitutional right.