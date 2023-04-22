Madrid.- The Mexican ambassador in Spain, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, invited Spanish businessmen to invest in Mexicowhich offers great advantages thanks to its economic stability and other key points.

During the First Business Meeting Mexico – Madridorganized by the Mexican Embassy in Spain, where more than 150 Spanish businessmen from various sectors attended, recognized that the Mexican market is one of the most “attractive” to invest.

In addition to Quirino Ordaz and the businessmen, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Economy of the Community of Madrid, Manuel Llamas; Enrique Valero, from the Abadía de Retuerta Group; José Antonio Bodega, BA Group; Ignacio Sierra, TENDAM Group; Ana Hernanz, IGENERIS Group; José Miguel Moraga, Solaring; and Mireia Arroyo, GESTAMP.

During his speech, the Mexican ambassador highlighted the great advantages that Mexico offers for Spanish investors, since it is a market with great economic stability, and proof of this is the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the dollar.

“It is a country of opportunitieswho is in a great moment because he has economic stabilityIt has very good financial indicators. Never as now has it been so the peso appreciated against the dollar and this speaks of good management of the economy,” said Ordaz Coppel.

“What the Mexican government seeks, above all, is to be a facilitatoran investment promoter and I believe that with a framework of legal stability like the one our country has, in which there are close to 7 thousand Spanish companiesthere is talk of the enormous ‘boom’ that our country means,” he added.

Quirino Ordaz invited Spanish businessmen to invest in Mexico during the first Mexico – Madrid Business Meeting. Photo: Courtesy

“In an environment of high inflation, where the economies have not fully recovered from the coronavirus crisis and where economic relations are marked by uncertainty, the truth is that we must focus more than ever on allied and friendly countries like Mexico “, pointed out for his part the Madrid Deputy Minister of Economy.

Notably Mexico is Spain’s main trading partner in Latin Americathe first market for Spanish products in Latin America and the fifth most important market outside of Europe.

While Spain is Mexico’s fifth export market in the world, after the United States, Canada, China and Germany. In addition, Spain is the second country that invests the most in Mexico both in volume and in number of companies.