Again we echo the appearance of a spectacular mod that changes one of the most successful games of recent years. Superman comes to GTA 5 via of a mod created by JulioNiB, offering a different way to enjoy the Rockstar Games game. GTA 5 has been one of those games that has been able to take advantage of the contributions of the mods community, in most cases, to improve its appearance, or to make it more realistic.

But this time we are talking about something very different, such as introducing a superhero and flying over Los Santos, arresting criminals. And it’s not just changing a character’s appearance and making him look like Henry Cavill as Superman on the streets of this sprawling map, it’s grant him the powers of Superman and be able to become the hero that GTA 5 needs.

Superman comes to GTA 5 through a mod that is now available for download. for which you may need a series of prior considerations that are explained in the installation guide. With this, you can play as Superman and make use of his super strength, super speed and more of his destructive and explosive abilities. Among the curiosities that have been considered for this mod, it is that to recover from the damage it will be important that it is daytime, since it is solar energy that allows you to recover the health bar. Be careful with going out at night.

Without a doubt, one of the first things you might want to do as Superman is fly over town and spot potential criminals to capture. The opportunity is offered for melee combat, charged attacks and combos. Criminals can be grabbed and shaken or flown up to subdue them. Between the Superman’s skills in this mod for GTA 5, we find

Super strength

Super velocity

Supersonic flight

Health regeneration

Solar power function (yes, Superman has limited energy, regenerated by the sun)

Melee attacks

Charged melee attacks

Melee Combo

Grab and throw targets

Gently lead people

Laser attack

Laser cutting attacks

Laser blast attack

Laser vaporization attacks

Super wind

Icy wind blowing

It is especially interesting to attend to an option that is included in the game, although to do this you have to edit the .ini file that is included. In this way you can manipulate and customize the suit to change aspects such as health, damage coefficient, energy regeneration, hit force coefficient and more aspects.

Superman comes to GTA 5 through a mod, being an interesting way to approach the action of this game.