Former state chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is now going to realize that in the year 2019, it seemed big to contest assembly elections with Shiv Sena. He said that if the BJP had contested the elections alone, it would have brought more than 150 seats and would have formed the government on its own.On Friday, the Seva Week virtual rally was organized at the Mumbai BJP office in Dadar on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing BJP state officials, Fadnavis mentioned Bhau Torsekar’s book before the assembly elections. Torsekar has written in the book that if the BJP contests the 2019 assembly elections together with the Shiv Sena, the two together will win more than 200 seats and if the BJP fights alone, it can win 150 seats more than the majority. At that time we made a mistake.

Fadnavis said that our big mistake was that we decided to contest elections together with Shiv Sena. If we had not aligned with the Shiv Sena, the BJP would have got 150 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Torsekar had also made two predictions about Modi, which turned out to be true. He had said that the BJP will get a majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the BJP will get more than 300 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Both of his predictions proved to be correct.



Corruption decreased after Modi’s arrival

Fadnavis said that ever since the Modi government came to the country in 2014, corruption has reduced in the country. Modi started the fight against corruption and forced people to walk the path of neither eating nor letting food. In Delhi, PM Modi challenged the established corrupt system and broke it. Not only did they break the system, but they also created a new system.

Fadnavis said that after the government came to power at the Center headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today such situation has happened that corruption in Delhi Ministry has been eliminated. PM Modi is inspired by the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda. Swami Vivekananda is seen in the personality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Like Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi is also living his life as a warrior and ascetic. Fadnavis said that Manmohan Singh is a good person as a person, but the country had gone to the abyss during the tenure of his Prime Minister.