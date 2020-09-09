The sixty fifth anniversary of Actual Madrid’s first assembly within the European Cup. A match that bears the identify of the Madrid group since its inception: it was Santiago Bernabéu who determined to assist the creation of a European match. An thought by Gabriel Hanot (editor of L’Équipe), through which the champions of every League are measured to find out a closing champion. Because of this, the Madrid president didn’t hesitate to arrange conferences till the match was formalized (initially, UEFA didn’t see the proposal favorably as a result of it overshadowed the Festivals Cup that she had arrange).

After a yr of conferences, in September 1955 the European Membership Champions Cup began. On September 8, the Whites made their debut on this competitors in Switzerland, in opposition to Servette, and underneath the gaze of the Royal Household (Queen Victoria Eugenia, Don Juan and Don Juan Carlos supplied a reception to the white expedition). The setting was the Charmilles stadium in Geneva. Almost 20,000 spectators witnessed a match that may mark a stage in Madrid and world soccer.

The whites have been clear favorites in opposition to a Swiss group that got here out to not be thrashed. With a crowded protection of three gamers, joined by the media and the occasional striker, he stopped any Madrid assault. As well as, as soon as the defensive wall was crossed, the objective Ruesch prevented the arrival of the Spanish objective. After the preliminary stress, the Servette started to indicate its advantage: it confirmed endurance to succeed in the white objective and make Juanito Alonso uncomfortable.

When least anticipated, the primary objective of the match arrived. Di Stéfano managed the ball within the middle of the sector. He yielded to Muñoz, who superior and shot lazily on the Swiss objective. However the ball was gaining top and shocked the Swiss goalkeeper: it was Madrid’s first objective within the European Cup. In a fast motion from Madrid ahead Rial, with a powerful shot, scored the second objective. The whites started their love affair with the European Cup with victory. It was step one in a legend that has seen Actual Madrid raise 13 titles on this match: nobody else can boast of getting received so many. Historical past that you just made … historical past to do.