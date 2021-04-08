It is 45 thousand years old .. human remains reveal an ancient migration to Europe

The genetic sequencing of 45,000-year-old human remains revealed a previously unknown migration to Europe, and showed that mixing with the Neanderthal population was more common than previously thought.

These human remains were found in a cave in Bulgaria in 2020, including a whole tooth and fragments of bones.

And the genetic sequence showed that the individuals to whom these remains belong are closer to the current inhabitants of East Asia and the Americas than they are to Europeans.

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, said that this discovery shows the existence of “a recent human migration to Europe that was not yet known” in the genetic history of migrations.

She added that it is “evidence of a continuity between the first humans in the era of modern humans in Europe and those who later lived in Eurasia.”

Mattia Heideniak, a researcher at the German Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, who conducted the study, explained that these results “change the initial understanding of early human migration in Europe.”

The remains found in the Bachu Kiro cave in Bulgaria initially showed that humans lived alongside Neanderthals in Europe earlier than previously thought.

But the genetic analysis of the remains also revealed that breeding between these early humans and Neanderthals was more common than previously thought.

The first evidence for this mixing was based on the discovery of a single individual in Romania, called “Ouz 1”, who was 40,000 years old.

These discoveries coincided with a separate paper published Wednesday in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution that included genome sequences of parts of a skull found in the Czech Republic.

This skull was found in 1950 in the Zlaty-Kuhn region, and its age has been the subject of controversy since then, as preliminary analyzes suggested that it was more than 30,000 years old, but the date in Carbon 14 showed a different estimate of about 15,000 years.

The genetic analysis settled the controversy in the “Nature” study, as it was found to be 45,000 years old, according to the study author Kay Brover of the Department of Archaeological Genetics at the Max Planck Institute.

These traces appear in short “clumps” in the genome of modern humans, and their length increases as the human lineages get older.

This is the case, for example, of the man of “Ost-Ishim”, a fossil of a sane person found in Siberia, which is 45,000 years old. Kai Brover noted that the woman whose remains were found in Zlate-Kuhn “had longer masses,” meaning that she “lived around the same time or even earlier.”