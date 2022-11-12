Querétaro, Querétaro.- “The cost of living in Queretaro is a 12% (percent) cheaper than in Monterrey (Nuevo León)”, is the result that the page gets “expatistan”which specializes in data analysis comparing costs of meals, housing, clothing, transportation, among others.

With these analyzes of how much it costs the inhabitants of one city or another, it was concluded that the capital of Querétaro is cheaper than its similar in Nuevo Leónalthough that does not prevent there are items where Queretans spend moreand by far, than the people from Monterrey.

The cost per housing is the item where you save the most if you buy in Querétarobecause it is 23% cheaper than in Monterrey, in this aspect, renting an apartment of 85 square meters in the most expensive area of ​​both cities costs 17 thousand 572 pesos on average in Querétaro and in the northern sultana it costs 25 thousand 071 pesos, that is, 30% more expensive.

The light, water and electricity expenses for two people in a building of similar size, it costs an average of 583 pesos in Querétaro, while in Monterrey it costs 1,067 pesos, that is, 45% more expensive.

In food, in Querétaro you spend 17% less; Transportation is 15% cheaper in the same entity in the center of the country, followed by care expenses personal with 10% less and clothes with three percent less.

Nevertheless, Entertainment is an item that contrasts because these expenses are 19% more expensive in Querétaro than Nuevo Leónbeing the telephone calls with a prepaid rate without discounts or plans, the one with the greatest difference, since in Querétaro it costs 5.35 pesos while in Monterrey it is two pesos and 66 cents.

But also dinners for two in an Italian restaurant, theater tickets and movie tickets are more expensive in Querétaro than in Monterrey, with 71, 63 and 35 percent, respectively.. The difference in savings in Queretaro territory is given in a monthly subscription to the gym with 28% cheaper than in the north.