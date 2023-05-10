This money will be used to buy weapons, allowing President Joe Biden’s administration to buy them from companies instead of withdrawing them from the US stockpile.
Under the deal, Ukraine will receive additional air defense systems and munitions, as well as the technology to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars with the original Ukrainian defense systems.
According to the Pentagon, the money will be paid for 155mm howitzer ammunition, anti-drone ammunition, satellite imaging and various types of training.
Generous aid to Ukraine
- Since the beginning of fiscal year 2023, the US Department of Defense has provided $5 billion to Ukraine under the Security Assistance Initiative in four separate payments.
- In fiscal year 2022, the United States allocated $6.3 billion in initiative funds to purchase equipment for Ukraine.
- The United States has sent more than $35 billion in weapons to Ukraine using the Presidential Withdrawal Authority, which authorizes the president to send materiel and services from the US stockpile without congressional approval in an emergency.
