This money will be used to buy weapons, allowing President Joe Biden’s administration to buy them from companies instead of withdrawing them from the US stockpile.

Under the deal, Ukraine will receive additional air defense systems and munitions, as well as the technology to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars with the original Ukrainian defense systems.

According to the Pentagon, the money will be paid for 155mm howitzer ammunition, anti-drone ammunition, satellite imaging and various types of training.

Generous aid to Ukraine