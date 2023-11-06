The planes carry a field hospital to provide urgent treatment services to the injured in the Gaza Strip.

A Sky News Arabia camera followed the loading of one of the planes within the air bridge, as 5 planes will arrive today at Al-Arish Airport via an Emirati air bridge to provide urgent aid.

This comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Raid Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, who directed the Joint Operations Command in the Ministry of Defense in comprehensive cooperation and coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and other institutions. Humanitarian and charitable organizations in the country to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

According to WAM News Agency, the President of the UAE directed that the door to volunteering be opened to doctors registered with the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in addition to opening the door to volunteering for volunteers registered with the Red Crescent and the Emirati humanitarian and charitable institutions.