The National Elections Committee directed the UAE committees to hand over the final candidates for the Federal National Council elections 2023 comprehensive lists of the names of the members of the electoral bodies, which include 398 thousand and 879 members, in order to help the final candidates in identifying the members of their electoral bodies, communicating with them and attracting them through the electoral campaigns.

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs confirmed, during an introductory workshop it recently organized, in cooperation with the General Women’s Union and the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council, that the National Committee has instructed the UAE committees, specifically in the 9 headquarters concerned with registering candidates at the state level, to provide lists of voters’ names, And hand it over personally to the final candidates, pointing out that these lists will be handed over personally to the candidates only.

It is scheduled that the headquarters of the 9 Emirates committees at the state level will open their doors at exactly 8 am to hand over the candidates lists of the names of the electoral bodies. In the municipality of Al Dhafra Region, in the Emirate of Dubai, the Hatta Hall (C&D) has been allocated in the Dubai World Trade Center, and in the Emirate of Sharjah, the Sharjah Consultative Council building, the Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Hall in the Ajman Museum, the Ministry of Community Development building in Umm Al Quwain, and the Center Ras Al Khaimah Creative Youth in Al Dhait, and the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The ministry warned the candidates against using the lists to communicate with the candidates before the start of the electoral campaigns scheduled for September 11, noting at the same time that the implementation of any campaigns before the electoral campaign period is considered a legal violation that may result in procedures and penalties according to what is contained in the instructions. Executive for the Federal National Council elections 2023.

The Ministry noted that the local committees in each emirate will give candidates lists with the names of their local bodies, as 118 candidates from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will receive a list of 126,779 members, and 57 members from the Emirate of Dubai will receive lists of 73,181 members. With the names of 72,946 members, the Emirate of Ajman Committee will grant to 21 members a list of the names of 12,600 members, and the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain will grant its 14 candidates lists of the names of 7,577 members representing the emirate. 15 lists of 43,599 members.