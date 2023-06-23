The United Arab Emirates University has launched its road map for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE in Dubai Expo City, during the month of November and beyond (2023-2026), and the map includes 35 initiatives, in the presence of the Minister Climate change and the environment, Her Excellency, Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, and the Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President of the State – Chancellor of the UAE University, His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh, in addition to representatives of a number of government institutions from strategic partners.

In his opening speech during the press conference held by the university today in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh stressed that the UAEU is a major part and an important strategic partner in achieving the national strategic directions and aspirations related to climate change, stressing that the university roadmap will work to support and encourage work in line with The country’s strategy and the COP28 agenda, by focusing on three elements related to the university: research and innovation, empowering youth, and strengthening our local and international partnerships. This map aims to support national efforts in achieving the strategic initiative in climate neutrality 2050.

He pointed out that the UAEU roadmap for COP28 includes 35 initiatives that carry tangible goals and results that can be measured, and work has begun on some of them, and many will continue after the end of COP28, indicating that this map will contribute to expanding the UAE’s record in searching for practical solutions to change climate, by focusing on renewable energy, reducing waste and reusing natural resources.

He said, “We will benefit from our experience in the field of agriculture and water technology, and scientific and engineering solutions that exploit the ecosystem of the UAE, and we will use our knowledge and experience to promote a change in human behavior that is originally the cause of climate change. We intend to help reduce uncertainty and the inability to Forecasting the effects of global warming.

During her speech, Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi stressed that young people can play a greater role in the UAE’s journey towards reducing climate change and creating a sustainable future through science, innovation and creativity, noting that COP28 is an opportunity for governments, organizations, universities, scientists and businesses to present their visions and experiences on how to make The world is more sustainable.

She said: “The UAEU roadmap for COP28 reflects a real step to integrate youth and scientific research into efforts to confront climate change at all levels. I am confident that the roadmap will be a tangible contribution from the university during the Sustainability Year to support the country’s efforts in developing an advanced vision to find solutions to the challenges of climate change and how to adapt to it, in addition to achieving climate neutrality in the country by 2050.”

Al Muhairi added: “By using your knowledge, skills and creative minds, you can provide us and the world with exceptional solutions in various sectors, starting with supporting renewable energy sources, sustainable transportation and eliminating hunger in the world, and ending with changing the habits and behaviors of society to make the world more sustainable, developed and prosperous.” .

While Prof. Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad – Associate Vice-Deputy for Scientific Research at UAEU presented the UAEU road map to COP 28 and beyond under the slogan “Empowering our youth to overcome the effects of climate change”, which is characterized by comprehensiveness and includes a number of activities that began before COP 28 and continues until Beyond It focuses on youth empowerment and local and international cooperation through scientific research and innovation. Dr. Ahmed Murad reviewed the various activities, student competitions, such as student scientific debates on climate action, an information technology marathon on the use of artificial intelligence for environmental sustainability and climate action, a data visualization competition on awareness of climate change, an art competition and sustainable development goals. The map also includes six international conferences and forums during the period from September 2023 to November 2024, including the Universities Forum to influence the sixth goal of the sustainable development goals on clean water and sanitation in partnership with the Times Higher Education Foundation, the World Conference on Engineering Geophysics in its seventh session on the role of geophysics in Sustainable development and climate change, the joint international conference on financial technology and the sustainability of finance and accounting in a changing world, the second international conference on the management and sustainability of water resources in dry areas. There are also a number of initiatives in cooperation with Sultan Qaboos University, Monash University in Australia and Singapore Management University.

A number of strategic partners contribute to these initiatives in implementing the initiatives: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, the Climate Universities Network, Trends for Research and Consulting, the Emirates Red Crescent, the General Women’s Union, Elite Agro, the United Nations Women’s Organization, Khadamat.

The map of the UAE University to Cup 28 and beyond aims to support national efforts in achieving the goals of the sustainable development goals and contribute to the success of the efforts of Cup 28.