The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced the completion of the re-engineering of the human resources information management system in the federal government “Bayanati”.

In line with the executive regulations of the new human resources law in the federal government, which were recently approved by the Council of Ministers, and entered into force in early July.

Asim Al-Awadhi, Director of the Human Resources Information System Department at the Authority, confirmed that the Authority was keen, during the process of re-engineering the “Bayanati” system, to innovatively redesign and engineer human resources procedures, to be more simple and easy, and to provide a distinguished experience for federal government employees, taking into account the guarantee of application. Proper electronic provisions of the executive regulations of the new human resources law in the federal government in the system.

He pointed out, during a workshop organized by the authority on the new amendments in the “Bayanati” system, that the authority has taken all necessary electronic procedures to activate the provisions of the regulations, in terms of aspects related to the amendments, including: (the unified contract, employment patterns, extension and amendment of provisions for transfer, secondment and promotions, Amendment of the provisions of the various types of leave, and other provisions).

He stated that the authority will hold during the coming period a series of physical and virtual training workshops for managers and officials of human resources departments in ministries and federal entities. To train them on the new modifications made to the “Bayanati” system, and to answer their questions related to the mechanism of implementing the various human resources procedures in the system.

Al-Awadhi revealed that the authority is working on launching the “Bayanati” system in a new way, to be implemented gradually until the end of the current quarter, as users of the system will enjoy a unique experience, and services and procedures will be smoother and faster according to a new digital approach, indicating that this project, when completed, will constitute a breakthrough. Real positive and qualitative in the institutional work system at the level of the federal government, which will give the federal government employee a proactive, integrated and smooth experience in a self- and independent way.

The training workshop, which was recently held by the Authority, in the Government Accelerators Hall in the Emirates Towers, was attended by a large number of members of the “Bayanati” system work team in the Authority, and dozens of managers and officials of human resources departments in ministries and federal entities.

During the workshop, the authority’s work team reviewed the most prominent amendments made by the authority to the human resources information management system in the federal government “Bayanati”, and the electronic human resources systems associated with it, in order to comply with the executive regulations of the new human resources law in the federal government.