The Emirates Digital Government website announced the list of official state holidays, approved by the UAE government for the year 2023, and includes the public and private sectors, which included 6 religious and national events or events, with a total of 13 paid official leave days.

In 2019, the Council of Ministers adopted a decision specifying official holidays in the government sector, and granting the private sector similar official holidays, with the aim of enhancing communication and balance between them, and supporting the national economy in its various sectors.

And the list of New Year’s holidays included “New Year’s Day (one day on January 1), Eid al-Fitr (4 days) from 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal 1444 AH, Arafat and Eid al-Adha (4 days) from 9-12 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 AH, Ras al-Adha. The Hijri year (one day) on Muharram 1, 1445 AH, the Prophet’s birthday (one day) on Rabi’ al-Awwal 12, 1445, and the National Day (two days) December 2-3.

The Emirates Digital Government website noted that Islamic events depend on the sighting of the crescent, and their Gregorian dates may differ according to the sighting.